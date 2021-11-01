▶️ Dodgeball: Schoolyard fun for adults

by Allen Schauffler | Central Oregon Daily News

It’s a sport that might take you bouncing back down memory lane to the grade-school playground.

Once a week, you can head out to Mazama Hall on the Central Oregon Community College campus for some rec-league dodgeball.

Jesie Greger and Christopher Bowns put the program together. They are new in town, had played the sport before, and figured it was the perfect way to get to know people and make new friends.

Masks are required and sessions will cost $7 a night, and the focus is on fun rather than on winning.

The starting whistle blows at 7:30 every Tuesday, and this week, Allen Schauffler and photographer Graham Stillman were there to check it out.