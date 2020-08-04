▶️ Diversity action group, attorney applaud DA’s decision on viewing mugshots

By MEGHAN GLOVA

CENTRAL OREGON DAILY NEWS

“This is not something we asked for,” Kerstin Arias, Central Oregon Diversity Project co-founder said. “But it is something we will take and appreciate.”

Arias has been hoping to see change but did not expect a new policy from the Deschutes County District Attorney’s Office.

On Monday, District Attorney John Hummel took to Twitter to announce prosecutors would no longer look at mugshots to avoid decisions being influenced by appearance or skin color.

Just implemented a new policy in the DA’s office: Mug shots will not be viewed unless for a case specific reason (observing injuries in an assault case, for example). Implicit bias informs us that we can subconsciously treat people differently who don’t look like us. — John Hummel (@john_hummel) August 3, 2020

The only exception is for a “case-specific reason” such as to view injuries in an assault case.

“To see D.A. Hummel start making these small steps, I think it’ll bring a lot more progressiveness to the community of Central Oregon,” Arias said.

Attorney Bryan Donahue says he doesn’t think a policy like this could hurt when it comes to implicit bias.

“Is there really ever a reason to look at the mug shot when you’re trying to evaluate whether or not to charge someone?” Donahue said. “And that’s something that maybe we should be asking, why were we doing this in the first place?”

However Donahue says if the District Attorney’s Office is really trying to avoid implicit bias, shouldn’t prosecutors not be able to see names as well?

“There’s so many different types of ways that we judge people,” Donahue said. “And a name can also make us think about things in ways that you might not normally think about if you didn’t have that name. It might also misinform us.”

Arias says she believes the policy is in response to the Black Lives Matter movement, and she’s proud that what she and many others have been fighting for is being heard.

“If you make a lot of noise, it’s sooner or later bound to be heard.”