▶️ “Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives” visits Bend: three restaurants featured

by Ally Osborne | Central Oregon Daily News

A familiar famous face, stopping to try some bites of Bend.

The popular Food Network show “Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives” featuring host and restauranteur, Guy Fieri, visited Bend back in June to film at Zydeco, Rockin’ Daves Bistro & Backstage Lounge and Dump City Dumplings.

The first episode for the Bend trip that includes Zydeco, will air Friday, Oct. 1.

“We were really honored to be chosen to be on this Friday’s episode of ‘Triple D’ and we’re so excited to see it air,” said Cheri Helt, co-owner of Zydeco. “We are a little nervous because we haven’t seen it, so you’ll be seeing it at the same time we do.”

“I think my favorite part was when Guy came in the kitchen and we were able just to cook together,” said Stephen Helt, co-owner and head chef of Zydeco. “He was actually super knowledgeable, knew a ton about food, and we just hung out in the kitchen and it was just like, two guys cooking in the kitchen.”

Together they cooked up barbeque shrimp, and a few other dishes highlighting the restaurant’s Cajun flare.

The show itself was a bit of a shock, Zydeco was only notified eighteen hours before Guy’s arrival.

“Sure enough, Friday afternoon at noon they’re like ‘Hey, Guy is going to be there at seven o’clock tomorrow,'” said Stephen. “So when Guy got here he’s like ‘Hey man, we’ve shot like 1,500 of these episodes, you’re the shortest lead we’ve ever given anyone in the history of this show.”

Yet the experience, was one the folks at Zydeco will never forget.

So much so, Zydeco will be hosting a viewing party for the episode tomorrow during first Friday on its outside patio.

“We think that will be a really fun way for people to view it,” said Cheri.

Rockin’ Daves Bistro & Backstage Lounge and Dump City Dumplings will be showcased in future episodes of ‘Triple D’.

The air dates for those episodes have yet to be announced.