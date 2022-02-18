▶️ ‘Difficult position’: Redmond teachers, officials struggle with school board’s decision on masks

by Ally Osborne | Central Oregon Daily News

A resolution, approved 4 to 1, requires the school board to have a plan for eliminating the district’s mask policy by March 2nd, more than two weeks before the state’s mask mandate ends on March 31st.

“This new board resolution does put our district administrators and staff in a difficult position because it does ask us to break state law and state guidance,” said Sheila Miller, the Public Information Officer of the Redmond School District.

At the board meeting last night, tensions ran high.

“I don’t think the board should be putting forth a resolution that is not factually correct,” said Liz Goodrich, a Chairwoman of the Redmond School Board during the meeting.

The resolution included several statements opposing the mask mandate, the government’s perceived over reach and a reference to an increase in teen suicide – a point board vice-chairman Michael Summers referenced during the meeting.

“Whatever legal recourse or downsides or frustrations that we cause in the district, those fines we can occur; those are all better solutions to me than another suicide,” Summers said during the meeting.

“I don’t know where Michael Summers got his information,” Miller said, “Unfortunately in the resolution, none of the facts are cited.”

“I believe these are true, and that’s the problem with ‘your truth,'” Summers said during the meeting.

For teachers, the new resolution could put them in danger of losing their state teaching license.

The new resolution also is a change to working conditions, which requires an option to bargain with teacher’s union.

“It’s not about masks or no masks. The issue is the school board is asking us to violate state law,” said Barry Branaugh, a representative for the Redmond Educators Association.

“And it makes us eligible to lose some state funding, it could open us up to fines, it could open us up to other sanctions,” Miller said.

We reached out to Summers and board chairwoman Shawn Hartfield for a response on camera.

Instead, they issued this statement:

“The Redmond School Board voted last night to take back local control. The board has spent months working with OHA and ODE in belief that these agencies would follow through with the promises they made to restore local control. It is apparent by the actions of OHA and their passing of a permanent mask mandate that OHA has no intention of restoring local control in a timely manner. We look forward to moving ahead working with our teachers, staff and parents to create a roadmap enabling student achievement without the distraction of Salem’s politics. We passed this resolution to bring our community together with mutual respect for our individual liberties. “

“So, we’re going to work with state leaders from the Department of Education and the Health Authority to see if there’s anyway we can stay in compliance while also honoring this resolution,” Miller said.

The Redmond School District said there is a possibility they will say ‘no’ to the school board’s new resolution.

However, they hope to reach a conclusion that is amicable for everyone.