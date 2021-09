by Steve Kaufmann

The impacts of Oregon’s catastrophic 2020 fire season were felt around the state.

In places Oregonians know and love… like the Santiam Canyon, the loss of life and livelihood stretches for miles.

We checked in on the town of Detroit to see what’s happened over the past year.

If you’d like to help the community, you can donate through the links below:

https://santiamcanyonwildfirerelieffund.org/

https://www.detroitlakefoundation.org/