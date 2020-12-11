▶️ Destination Oregon: Rising From the Ashes, McKenzie River Mountain Resort

If you’ve driven through the town of Blue River on the McKenzie River between here and Eugene, you’ve seen the devastation.

In September, the Holiday Farm Fire destroyed the little town and hundreds of homes and businesses in the region.

Last week, Destination Oregon host Dave Jones shared with us his own personal experience of being evacuated from an RV park when the fire started.

In this week’s edition of Destination Oregon, we go deeper into the heart of Blue River – or what’s left of it.

Dave visited the remains of what used to be the McKenzie River Mountain Resort; it was leveled by fire.

But he found one thing the raging inferno could not destroy: The hope of recovery.