▶️ Destination Oregon: Rising from the Ashes – Locals helping locals

It’s been four months since the Holiday Farm Fire torched 173,000 acres of forestland along the McKenzie River west.

But for the people living in and around the town of Blue River, is still feels like yesterday.

Hundreds of people were displaced, homes were destroyed…and many lost everything.

But as we’ve seen in his series, Blue River: Rising from the Ashes, Dave Jones has discovered pockets of hope and rebirth among the charred remains of what was once a town.

Tonight, he shares another example of how locals are helping one another recover.