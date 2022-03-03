▶️ Destination Oregon: Mosier

by Dave Jones

If you travel Interstate-84 along the Columbia River, you might have your usual stops for gas and/or a restroom break.

And you probably get back in your rig and hit the freeway to make it to your destination in good time.

On the other hand, perhaps you adhere to the Ralph Waldo Emmerson adage, “It’s not the destination, but the journey”.

On this week’s Destination Oregon report, sponsored by Beaver Coach Sales and Happy Camper RV Rentals we head to another of what I call “drive-through towns on the Columbia Gorge” – places you might miss if you stick only to the freeway.

This is Mosier.