by Dave Jones

If you’ve driven Highway 101 through Lincoln City on the Oregon Coast, you might have seen the sign as you cross the “D River”, which states it is the world’s shortest.

But there are some folks in Great Falls, Montana who say that’s not true.

The town believes it has the world’s shortest river.

