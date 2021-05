by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Where the lawn is green and the air is fresh – Kinzua Hills Golf Club isn’t just for the elites of the sport.

At just a buck a hole, with equipment you can borrow and a pot luck every Thursday night, everyone is welcome to join in the fun.

