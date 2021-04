In the mid-1800s, pioneers traversing the Oregon Trail sometimes disrupted and threatened native American populations along the way, leading to tension.

So, the government built forts to provide safe haven for the settlers.

One such fort exists in The Dalles.

It now serves a very different purpose; a reminder of the past, which informs the present.

In this week’s Destination Oregon report, Dave Jones takes us to the Fort Dalles Museum.