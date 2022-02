by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

You can make good time driving across the northern border of Oregon on Interstate-84 along the Columbia River.

But the truth is, you miss a lot flying down the road at 65 mph.

We are often encouraged to “stop and smell the roses,” but in this case, we suggest that you check out life in the exit lane off Interstate-84.

On this week’s Destination Oregon report, sponsored by Beaver Coach Sales and Happy Camper RV Rentals, we go visit the drive-through town of Cascade Locks in the Columbia Gorge.