▶️ Destination Oregon: Blue River – Rising From the Ashes, The Patio RV Park

September’s Holiday Farm Fire destroyed 173,000 acres of forestland along the McKenzie River.

And while for many of us the disaster is in our rear view mirror, for the folks in and around the town of Blue River, it stares them in the face 24/7.

You might recall that our own Dave Jones, producer of our weekly Destination Oregon series, was evacuated from an RV park the night fire broke out on September 7th.

Dave shared his evacuation story with us a few days later, but tonight he takes us back to the RV park to see whether it survived.