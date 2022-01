by Dave Jones

If you have a knack for treasure-hunting…love a rush of adrenaline…or just want to enjoy a stunning view…we have the place for you.

Lincoln City in Oregon’s Coast welcomes guests with open arms from near and far looking for a home away from home.

On this week’s Destination Oregon report, sponsored by Beaver Coach Sales and Happy Camper RV Rentals, we’ll show you the best of what the city has to offer.