Crook County School District Spokesman Jason Carr was live on our Good Morning Central Oregon set on Friday to talk about COVID concerns.

Despite entering the “Extreme Risk” category, Crook County schools have no plans to close before June 11th, the regular end to its school year.

In fact, the flood of interest in summer school continues.

Carr also addressed an upcoming COVID-19 vaccine clinic, specifically targeted at teens in Crook County.