▶️ Despite evacuation notices, some Paisley residents stay behind as Brattain Fire burns

The Lake County town of Paisley and much of the area around Summer Lake is under a Level 3 evacuation notice tonight from the Brattain Fire.

The blaze started last week and has scorched more than 40,000 acres and is just 17% contained.

A sigh of relief Wednesday morning as the Summer Lake Hot Springs was still standing.

Fire officials tell us the fire was still six miles from the resort and has not crossed north of Highway 31.

The area is under a Red Flag Warning until 8 p.m. Wednesday, but additional aircraft and hotshot crews were expected to arrive Wednesday.

Central Oregon Daily Photojournalist Steve Kaufmann spent Tuesday afternoon and night in Paisley as the fire continued to grow.

He talked to a few residents who are staying put and hanging on to hope firefighters will keep them and their town safe.