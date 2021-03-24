▶️ Deschutes County spring road preservation projects underway

By STEELE HAUGEN

CENTRAL OREGON DAILY NEWS

Spring road construction is kicking off and summer construction will soon follow.

The City of Bend’s 2021 season street preservation work begins March 29 with the reconstruction of a roundabout on Skyliners Road and Mount Washington Drive.

“The roundabout is definitely going to have the most impact because of the detours and actual closers,” said Operations Manager for Streets and Operations with the City of Bend Charles Swann.

Bend is preparing to do about $2.8 million worth of street preservation work this summer that will improve about 74.5 of lane miles.

“We have kind of ramped down from our last few years with different council goals and things in place,” Swann said.

“This year is roughly about half of what we have done in the last few years,” he added.

Deschutes County has several current projects underway.

Including paving in Sisters, a canal project in Redmond and improvements at a roundabout in Tumalo.

“Work will be ongoing for that project for the next couple months,” Deschutes County Road Department Engineer Cody Smith said about the Tumalo roundabout.

Upcoming projects include reconstruction work in Redmond, paving in Sunriver and chip sealing around Deschutes County.

“Every one of those projects will certainly will be impactful to traffic, and we will have notice out through media releases or signs on the road for those impacts for those projects,” Smith said.