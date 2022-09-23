▶️ Deschutes County Planning Commission discusses rural ADU’s

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

As Deschutes County searches for ways to help with the housing crisis, one idea was discussed in a Public Hearing Thursday night.

Senate Bill 391, passed in 2021, allows counties to have rural ADU’s.

“This is Deschutes County’s attempt to craft that state program into a local program,” said Deschutes County Associate Planner Kyle Collins.

Senate Bill 391 established baseline requirements including things like:

The lot must be two (2) acres or larger

One single-family dwelling must be sited on the lot

The ADU is limited to 900 square feet of usable floor space

“The senate ultimately left those up individual jurisdictions on how they want to implement those, so that’s a portion of the public hearing process, for decision-makers, in this case, the planning commission to vet those and decide what they think the appropriate interpretations are,” said Collins.

Another portion of the Public Hearing Thursday night, listening to public comments.

Whether it’s against rural ADU’s, or in favor of the small housing developments.

“They increase sprawl usually. They are far away from public services and amenities,” said Central Oregon Landwatch attorney Rory Ibell. “They tend to burden their inhabitants with long transportation costs and long car commutes that increase greenhouse gas emissions.”

“They don’t have the money, don’t have a place to leave, and it becomes very difficult and this is something that can help them as well,” said another public commenter.

Rural ADU’s can only happen once a state wildfire risk map is complete and released.

Since the Oregon Department of Forestry has delayed the release, the rural ADU timeline also gets pushed back.

“No one would actually be able to apply and begin constructing an ADU until that map is finalized,” said Collins. “So, we are probably looking at late 2023 based on that timeline that has been presented by the Department of Forestry.”

The planning commissions allowed the continuation of written public comment until September 29th and will hold deliberations on October 13th.

After deliberations, the planning commission will recommend proposed amendments for rural ADU’s to county commissioners.

For more information contact

Kyle Collins, Associate Planner

Kyle.Collins@deschutes.org

(541) 383-4427