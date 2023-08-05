▶️ Deschutes County Fair Quest offers VIP passes, free rides, and cash prizes

The Republic Services Fair Quest Tour is making its debut at the Deschutes County Fair this year. It’s a scavenger hunt that fair guests can download on their phones with a chance to win special prizes.
