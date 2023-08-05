▶️ Deschutes County Fair Quest offers VIP passes, free rides, and cash prizes

by Colby Enebrad | Central Oregon Daily News

The Republic Services Fair Quest Tour is making its debut at the Deschutes County Fair this year. It’s a scavenger hunt that fair guests can download on their phones with a chance to win special prizes.

RELATED: Deschutes County Fair food: The best of the classics and unusual bites

RELATED: Here, piggy piggy! Kids in the pig pen at Deschutes County Fair

RELATED: Meet the young artists of Kids Corner at the Deschutes County Fair

RELATED: Central Oregon Pee Wee Rodeo Association is teaching a new generation

RELATED: A day with a 4-H kid and his animals at the Deschutes County Fair