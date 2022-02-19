▶️ Deschutes County 911 desperate for more staffing

by Ally Osborne | Central Oregon Daily News

Deschutes 911 is the latest industry impacted by a labor shortage.

“We have seven current openings, and at this moment we don’t have any applicants that made it through our initial screening process,” said Chris Perry, General Operations Manager for Deschutes County 911.

Though the shortage isn’t causing missed emergency calls yet, it has resulted in several dispatch employees working overtime, or skipping their holidays.

For a job requiring a sharp mind under pressure, working extra hours doesn’t help.

“Well, we’ve reached out through social media channels to high schools, to colleges, and just trying to get the word out that this is a career in Deschutes County,” Perry said.

According to the Oregon Labor Market Information System, the demand for 911 operators from 2016 to 2026 will increase by 8%.

This is due to the steady increase in Oregon’s population, and Deschutes County is no different, with the U.S. Census Bureau reporting a 25.7% growth in the past 10 years.

So it’s no wonder 911 operators are sought after in the area.

“For those applicants who have an aptitude for serving the community in emergency situations and non-emergency situations, that can talk fast and deal with a stressful environment in a calm way; those are the kind of people we’re looking for,” Perry said.

The 911 call center should be operating with 42 full-time staff members.

However, it currently has 28 dispatchers, four supervisors, and four trainees.

A number they hope to boost soon to deal with an almost 4% increase in calls in 2021 compared to 2020.

“Once people get in and start training and realize this is something they really want to do, it’s a really great career and people stay in it for a long time,” Perry said, “But it is stressful, and it requires a lot of multi-tasking.”

Multi-tasking that could help save a life.

You can apply to a 911 dispatch call position here.

The starting rate is $22.24 an hour for a call taker, $25.60 after completing police dispatch training, and $26.90 after completing fire dispatch training.