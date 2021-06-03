▶️ Deschutes Co. vaccination clinics stay busy as local COVID cases decline

by Brooke Snavely

Now that the mass vaccination clinic at the Deschutes County fairgrounds is closed, people who want COVID vaccines can find them at retail pharmacies, health clinics and, now, at the library.

“It’s great, being able to get a vaccine for free. I think it’s been under an hour here. This is really nice. I’m very happy,” said Miles, who got his first dose at the downtown Bend library.

The Deschutes Public Library is partnering with the county health department to offer weekly drop-in COVID vaccine clinics at the libraries.

“We’re excited to offer vaccine clinics at the libraries in June, so Wednesdays at the downtown Bend library or Thursday at the Redmond library. You can just drop by and get your first or second dose,” said Morgan Emerson, Public Information Officer for Deschutes County Health Services. “We are offering Pfizer vaccines.”

“COVID is affecting our entire community and we want to be part of that solution,” said Todd Dunkelberg, Deschutes Public Library Director. “People are very familiar with the library. They know what to expect when they walk in, so it makes it much easier for them.”

Mosaic Medical continues offering vaccination clinics at its offices in Madras, Prineville, Redmond and Bend, as well as in local schools.

“Whether it’s just folks noticing how important it is to get vaccinated for their families or to avoid long-haul COVID or even for the lottery, there’s a lot of different reasons to get vaccinated right now,” said Steve Strang, Mosaic Medical CFO.

Strang said many pharmacies are also offering vaccines, many accept appointments and walk-ins.

More than 107,000 people in Deschutes County have received at least one dose of the COVID vaccine. That’s about 66% percent of the eligible population.

With vaccines widely and easily available, those numbers are expected to increase.