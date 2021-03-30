▶️ Deschutes Co. COVID vaccine appointments still available

By STEELE HAUGEN

CENTRAL OREGON DAILY NEWS

This week, Deschutes County’s mass vaccination clinic at the fairgrounds in Redmond received 8,190 first-dose vaccines.

Just a month ago, appointments filled in under an hour.

As of Monday, Deputy Incident Commander Molly Wells-Darling says there are still lots of open slots.

“We have 3,000 doses left for the rest of this week to get out, so it is really important for people to go onto our website, register for those doses,” Darling said.

If there are any extra doses, they will be given to other clinics.

“If we determine about halfway through signing people up that there are doses we could give to our partners, then we would go ahead and make that decision to possibly give those out to pharmacies or to some of these primary clinics that could handle Pfizer,” she said.

Next Monday, eligibility opens to Group 7, which covers everyone 16 and up with underlying health conditions, as well as front-line workers.

“So, it is really important that all of our citizens go on and sign up on our pre-registration, so that when links are available, we send them out when they are eligible,” Darling said.