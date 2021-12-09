▶️ Deschutes Co. COVID cases down for 4th straight week; big interest in boosters

by Ally Osborne | Central Oregon Daily News

Some good news regarding Central Oregon’s fight against COVID.

“A bit of a holiday miracle if you will. We’ve been seeing a decline in cases,” said Carissa Heinige of Deschutes County Public Health.

In fact, this is the fourth straight week of decline – from 787 at the end of October to 395 at the end of November.

Hospitalizations are down as well, with 28 people currently at St. Charles with COVID compared to the 50 plus consistently seen during the summer.

“That can be attributed perhaps to the increased vaccination rates, some got boosters doses that are really good,” Heinige said.

Of those 28 patients in the hospital, 22 are not fully vaccinated.

At the Downtown Bend Library, people were lined up to receive their vaccines, many getting boosters.

“We got here probably about five minutes ago and it was a quarter till they were technically opening the clinic at the library and the line was around the block but everyone seems pretty chipper,” said Amanda Odell who was getting her booster shot.

“Oh this is great. I love the fact that there is this many people here,” said John Cox who was getting a Pfizer booster.

“Yea there was a gentleman that drove by earlier and was cheering for all of the people in line and I thought that was pretty great,” said Katherine Roma, another booster shot recipient.

The wait time for the library vaccine clinic is about 30 to 45 minutes, with some folks bringing books to read while they hang tight.

Inside the clinic, people seemed thankful to get their shots and continue their day.

Though cases are on the decline, there is still work to be done going into the holiday season.

“You know we are hopeful though that this Holiday season that we won’t see that much of an increase. Hospitalization cases right now are declining so overall our health system is headed in a good direction,” Heinige said.