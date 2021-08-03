▶️ Delta variant to blame for steepest COVID-19 spike of the pandemic

Summer events continue to draw crowds to Central Oregon, and the large gatherings of unmasked people at concerts and fairs are reminiscent of pre-pandemic times.

But there may be a price for the togetherness in the recent spike of COVID-19 cases, largely attributed to the highly contagious delta variant.

Last week, the Oregon Health Authority reported 244 new cases in Deschutes County.

“The case increase is staggering,” said St. Charles Medical Director of Infection Prevention Services and Antibiotic Stewardship Dr. Cynthia Maree. “The rate that we’re seeing increases in our area, in Oregon and in the United States is higher than we’ve seen at any other time during this pandemic.”

The delta variant now accounts for 80 to 90% of COVID patients at St. Charles.

The hospital was caring for 20 patients Monday, with four in the ICU and three on ventilators.