▶️ ‘Deeply threatening’; Sen. Merkley shares thoughts on SCOTUS decision

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Central Oregon Daily News interviewed Senator Jeff Merkley after the Supreme Court over ruled Roe v. Wade on Friday, June 24.

“This is about the court becoming a legislature, unelected, perusing their personal preferences,” said Senator Merkley.

Merkley also discussed the confirmation hearings of justices Brett Kavanaugh, Neil Gorsuch and Amy Coney Barrett.

“They lied to congress, they lied to the senate and they lied to the American people,” said Merkley.

More of Merkley’s reaction can be heard in the interview above.