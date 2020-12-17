▶️ DCSO delivers gifts to 55 families through ‘Shop with a Cop’ program

By HANNAH SIEVERT

CENTRAL OREGON DAILY

This Christmas will look a little different for everyone, including Elizabeth Johnson of Bend and her grandchildren Maria and CJ.

“We’ll just drop things off where we can, talk on the phone and make the best of it,” Johnson said.

The Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office is still working to spread Christmas cheer even during a pandemic.

DCSO will give Christmas presents to more than 55 families in need this week through their Shop with a Cop program.

Today, deputies dropped gifts off on Maria and CJ’s doorstep.

“We’re not opening them yet,” Maria said.

This year, participants sent DCSO a list of gift ideas and Walmart gathered the items.

During a typical year, deputies would go with the kids to Walmart to pick the presents out. The sheriff’s office had to adjust the program due to the pandemic.

“It’s always a program the officers enjoy participating in, but this year it was more important because there are a lot of organizations that help these families out that are not able to help families out this year,” Sgt. Jayson Janes said.

Johnson said she’s thankful they were referred to the program and she’s glad Shop with a Cop could continue.

“I just wanted to get stuff for my family because I’m really thankful for them and I’m glad to have a family,” Maria said.