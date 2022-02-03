▶️ DBBA sets 2022 goals, NeighborImpact to run shelter on Division Street

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Launch a new long-term parking effort.

Develop a tourism, mobility hub, add public restrooms and include the possibility of things like a Minnesota or Brooks Alley promenade

In tonight’s Bend City Council meeting, the Downtown Business Association wants to see some changes to Bend’s popular downtown area and the city is assigning NeighborImpact to run temporary operations on the Division street shelter.

“We believe that with focus, deamination, and prioritization, we could make these things a reality sooner rather than later,” said Downtown Business Association Executive Director Mindy Aisling.

Aisling gave an update to Bend City Council and discussed items they feel are important to take action on in 2022.

“We would like you to consider a sense of urgency in these matters, because while we understand how incredibly full your plates are and how many really important things must be managed, we also know, without a doubt, how vital the health and development of the downtown district is right now and how we can’t afford to ignore it or let it get left behind,” she said.

Another item on City Councils agenda was a motion for the City Manager to enter into a contract with NeighborImpact for temporary shelter operations at the City’s Division Street Shelter.

“The property is currently sitting vacant,” said Executive Director for NeighborImpact Scott Cooper. “Obviously it’s cold out there. Obviously, a lot of people could use a place. This contract will provide us with some short term options for housing some folks, particularly the medically fragile.”

Bend Value Inn was purchased by the City through the legislative grant project turnkey, along with public and state funds.

“This is a different step from a congregate shelter,” said Bend City Councilor Melanie Kebler. “Everyone is going to have their own room, own bathroom, access to a laundry facility, access to meals. So I think it is a really good partnership to have us already identify some of our most vulnerable community members to Shepard into this next step.”

The temporary contract will end May 31st of this year, but could be extended.

“NeighborImpact provides the daily casework for the clients,” Cooper said. “Gets them settled into the space, checks out the property and most importantly provides security to make sure the facility doesn’t become a public nuisance in any way.”

‘NeighborImpact has plenty to do and didn’t really need to take this job, however somebody needed to step up and do it and that is what we excel at is stepping into gaps,” he added. “Our staff said they are up for it and obviously we don’t want to see anyone freezing to death in the cold nights here in Bend.”

The contract amount will not to exceed $200,000.

“The city of Bend has been real leaders with trying to deal with this,” Cooper said. “I always tell myself thank goodness we are not Portland and I always appreciate that we are a caring and compassionate community and this is just one more example.”

NeighborImpact plans to open the shelter sometime this week.