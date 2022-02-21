▶️ Dangerously cold temps forces shelters to expand hours, services

by Brooke Snavely | Central Oregon Daily News

Life-threatening cold temperatures blowing into Central Oregon are prompting homeless shelters to expand operations to provide protection from the elements.

Snow and much colder temperatures arrived today, and it’s forecast to get colder still with lows below zero possible.

For most of us, that means turning up the thermostat or throwing another log on the fire, but for the homeless it’s a life-threatening situation.

We checked with cold-weather shelters and found several expanding operations to serve those in need.

The Bend Shelter on Second Street is primarily an overnight shelter.

The occupants are required to leave by 7 o’clock in the morning, but during the upcoming cold snap, they’ll be allowed to stay until 9 o’clock when other daytime warming shelters are open and available.

“I think there’s a point where people who are used to living out on the streets can manage the weather. It’s hard to fathom but they do,” said David Notari, Shepherd’s House Ministries Director of Operations. “But there is a point where it drops where it really becomes life threatening and I really think a lot of them are aware of that. Even if you are used to living out on the street, it’s no place to be when the temperatures are forecast to be so cold the next couple of days.”

The Bend shelter is full, hosting about 100 people per night.

Visitors sleep on cots in the heated, former thrift store space.

The shelter offers a meal in the evening, another in morning and for the next few nights, longer hours so people can stay indoors.

“I think they are all concerned that they are going to have to be out on the street. We communicate that with them letting them know that we are extending some hours and here’s some other services. Many times we’ll provide transportation to those other services through our Project Share mobile outreach. Those things are wrap around for them so no one has to be out in this crazy weather,” Notari said.

The Masonic Lodge on 8th Street in Bend is one of several daytime warming shelters that offer hot coffee and a light lunch.

Other night-time shelters in the region are expanding operations.

The shelter in Madras will operate 24 hours a day Tuesday and Wednesday.

The La Pine Shelter said it was trying to bring in additional volunteers so it could be open longer hours.

“We need volunteers to help us serve those meals and to provide for those meals. We have on our website a link to the meal train for here and in Redmond where we also run a winter shelter. Anyone who wants to step up as a partnership with others in their community, or with their church or their employers to provide a meal, that is a huge need we have and we would be grateful if anyone did that.”

Click here for a complete list of cold weather shelters in the region.