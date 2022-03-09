▶️ Cut back or stock up? Record gas prices have locals feeling the pinch

by Ally Osborne | Central Oregon Daily News

As the entire nation breaks fuel price records only seen during the 2008 recession, Central Oregonians face the question of what drive isn’t worth the price

“It’s nuts. It’s a little worrisome to be honest,” said Bend resident Amberleigh Augustyn.

At the Arco on Northeast Greenwood Avenue, Augustyn, a mom of three kids, tries to figure out how she’ll drive her oldest son to school and run errands on an almost empty tank.

“I’m just going to do $20 in gas right now trying to budget it out because I don’t know how high it’s going to go,” Augustyn said.

Other customers rolling through the station shared similar sentiments.

“I think it’s just a disservice to families that are hardworking,” said Bend resident JR Ulit.

“It’s tough for people that are making less,” said Bend resident Israel Marsh.

Bend broke its previous price record set yesterday, with the average cost for a gallon of regular up to $4.62.

According to experts, the cost for a fill-up will get even more expensive.

“Currently, if we have another few of those increases we will be in the $5 a gallon territory,” said Marie Dodds the Public Affairs Director for AAA Oregon.

The prices are changing by the hour.

While I talked with people at the pump, gas station attendants went to change the sign.

“Every three to four cars I get someone who says something about the gas prices,” said gas attendant at Arco Heather Silbaugh “I mean we’ve had people come in here with gallon barrels to fill up with regular and diesel.”

“It’s very interesting to note that the last few weeks we’ve seen the demand for gasoline increase,” Dodds said.

Dodds said it’s hard to predict what will happen to gas prices.

“I think consumers should be ready for a very bumpy ride over the next few weeks and maybe even longer,” Dodds said.

A bumpy ride that affects families right here in the High Desert.

“I only drive when I need to, and that’s just the way it is,” Ulit said.

“I’m supposed to see my sister for spring break and I told her ‘I don’t know if I can do it,'” Augustyn said.

Experts at GasBuddy, an app meant to track cheap gas prices, say the worst is just ahead.

One of the two biggest worries is diesel, which is expected to reach the 5.50 to 6 dollars per gallon nationally.

Jet fuel is also rising in price, so if you’re planning a vacation, get those plane tickets before they hit the ceiling.