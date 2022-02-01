▶️ Culver’s Alley wants sanctioned dual state wrestling tournament

by Steele Haugen | Central Oregon Daily News

An influential member of the Oregon wrestling community wants to shake things up.

He said he’s sending an idea to the Oregon School Activities Association that he said would be better for wrestlers, fans, and communities.

“We’re just trying to think outside the box and maybe something sticks and it’s a really good thing for our sport,” Culver wrestling coach and Oregon Athletic Coaches Association Wrestling Sports Chair, J.D. Alley said Monday evening.

Alley wants to add a sanctioned dual state wrestling tournament.

“We can have eight teams per classification,” he said. “There are five classifications. There are 40 schools it impacts directly. Bam!”

“It’s not going to replace the Classic; it’s not going to replace the state tournament,” Alley added.

Alley would have the event take place before the individual, end of the year State tournament.

“Individual tournaments come down to the horses, bullets, powerhouse kids, but sometimes a dual is all about a matchup and sometimes it’s just a freshman that maybe gets another freshman or gets a better kid, but he avoids the bonus points scenario and wins,” Alley said. “There are so many ways for fans to get excited about it.”

Taking the mat would be 14 kids, from 106 pounds to 285 pounds, fighting for their team to win a dual state title.

“The dual it’s more similar to other team events, you are in and out in an hour-and-half or less, and every match there is a kid from the town you want to root for on the mat,” Alley said. “You don’t have to wait 10 matches or find them in another gym, there it is.”

“It’s better for the team, better for the community, better for wrestling,” he concluded.

Alley plans to submit a formal proposal to the OSAA on February 13th.