by Eric Lindstrom | Central Oregon Daily News

He’s led the Culver Bulldogs to an astonishing 13 state wrestling team titles as their coach, he’s groomed 52 state individual champions, been named State Coach of the Year multiple times and was also a decorated All-American and state champion as a wrestler himself.

Now JD Alley is being awarded the sport’s highest honor, induction into the National Wrestling Hall of Fame in Stillwater, Okla. on Saturday.