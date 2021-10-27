▶️ Culver High varsity volleyball aims for top state spot in Tuesday match

by Meghan Glova

The Culver High School varsity volleyball team made their way to the state playoffs Tuesday afternoon with a police escort.

The Bulldogs will be taking on Salem Academy Tuesday night, a game that will decide the team’s district ranking.

Head coach Alex Carlson expressed his excitement, saying there are not too many games with hardware on the line; especially since the start of the pandemic.

“We’re excited we got to play sports this fall and to do these things that we missed out on a year ago,” Carlson said. “We’re just extremely excited and pleased to be in the position we are in.”

Senior Lucy Louden has played for Culver throughout her four years and is ready to end in first place.

“I’m super excited to see what we can continue to accomplish throughout the season,” Louden said. “I truly believe it’s not over yet after today.”

Louden is not the only player who feels this way.

“It feels amazing, there’s no words for it,” junior Brooke Bush said. “I just can’t wait to get on the road and take a dub.”

It has been eight years since a state championship win for Culver volleyball, but Bush is feeling confident.

“We were the first team that came really close to winning the set to them, taking the set from them,” Bush said. “We went 29-31 and I’m hoping we can take that out in all three sets.”

The state tournament begins Saturday.