▶️ Culver baseball, softball shows out big on senior night

The Culver baseball and softball teams both played in their final regular season home games on the year. The boys and girls both played in a double-header.
Softball defeated Regis 9-1 and 18-2, while the baseball team had a few closes victories, 2-1 and 9-7.
The baseball team is currently is second play in league play (13-5) and the softball team is sitting at that third-place spot in league (12-7).
Both teams are expected to play in the postseason.
You can find scores and schedules here:
▶️ Queen of the mound: Lava Bear Addisen Fisher’s journey to top prospect
▶️ Mountain View bests highly ranked 5-A Ridgeview in league leader shootout