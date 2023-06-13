▶️ Crook County School Board accepts superintendent Sara Johnson’s resignation

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

The Crook County School Board allowed superintendent Dr. Sara Johnson to resign.

Under that agreement, Johnson has to work three months after her official resignation date on July 6th.

Last week, Johnson announced Wednesday she would seek a mutual agreement to leave her post.

She released a statement saying she’ll seek a Mutual Termination Agreement at the next school board meeting on Monday, with the goal of stepping down on July 6th. The intent was to step down before the new school board starts their work.

Replacing them is the three newly elected members, “The Mama Bears,” Cheyenne Edgerly, Jessica Brumble, and Jennifer Knight.

“I do not accept the blame for this. I have been committed and dedicated to this district and have done the work at the level of a superintendent of the year,” said Johnson. “I believe that the board is fully aware of the facts that I put forward, and I went and got those facts from people’s documents. I did not make those.”

Dr. Johnson says “The Mama Bears” do not share her vision for leadership.

“So, it’s not a mystery that people act in a way to get an employee to leave,” said Johnson. “All of you are very educated, and you are aware that sometimes there are ways to get rid of an employee other than firing them.”

The board voted 3-1 to accept Johnson’s mutual termination under the agreement of three months of compensation, helping with the new superintends transition.

Monday night was filled with goodbyes as the school board endures a significant transition of power.

“I’m just going to caution the new board,” said outgoing board member Doug Smith. “Lies have impacts on people, right? Some I forgive them. You’re forgiven. But I’ll never forget.”

“Probably the comments that I’ve heard from outside people the most is that being on the school board is a thankless job, and my response is always that it’s not,” said outgoing board member Patti Norris. “It’s the best job.”

“I’m so proud to have served with you two, and I’ve learned a lot watching you, and I’m very grateful for that,” said outgoing board member Jessica Ritter.

Also, at Monday night’s Crook County School Board meeting, the board was supposed to fill the seat left open by the resignation of Gwen Carr.

The board wasn’t able to pick her replacement, as planned, because of a lawsuit.

“So thank you for all 23 of you who applied for that position,” said Outgoing Crook County School District Board Chair Jessica Ritter. “We hope to get to hear those eventually.”

The current board learned Monday afternoon that the incoming board members, “The Mama Bears,” are taking them to court.

They claim the board violated policy in announcing Carr’s resignation and attempting the fill the seat Monday night.

“It was brought to our attention this afternoon that Vance Day filed for preliminary injunction on behalf of Cheyenne Edgerly, Jennifer Stevens, Jessica Lay, and Michael Custer, and we will not be proceeding with appointing the board member to fill the at-large position tonight until after we have that hearing next week. We will see if we are able to continue with that appointment,” said Ritter.