▶️ Crook County kindergartners get an early look at life in class during COVID

For kids who are able to get back into the classroom this fall, we’re getting our first look at what that will look like with the current COVID precautions in place.

Crook County Schools this week kicked off Kindergarten Jump Start, a program to help the area’s youngest students get ready for school.

The kids were required to wear face coverings, even outside on recess.

“It’s a little hot, on recess especially. But they have some designated areas where they can go sit six feet apart from each other to take their mask off, in the classroom and outside,” said Sarah Shinkle, kindergarten teacher at Crooked River Elementary School.

Shinkle says this year’s Jump Start program is much smaller – just 87 kids compared to the typical 120.

She believes that’s partly because parents weren’t able to register for kindergarten in person.

Crook County’s COVID numbers have been below the state’s health metrics exceptions, which allow for schools to open for grades K-3.

Most recently, the numbers shot back up again, meaning the school district would need to start all students online.