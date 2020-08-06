▶️ Crook County Fair begins with the usual fun in unusual times

By ANYSSA BOHANAN

CENTRAL OREGON DAILY NEWS

It looks a little different this year, but the Crook County Fair is ON.

And those who attended on day one say they’re happy it’s happening at all.

With train rides, balloon animals and family-friendly entertainment, this year’s fair in Prineville has all the makings of its usual fair fun, with more hand sanitizer and distance between attractions than previous years.

While some visitors chose not to wear masks, there was social distancing happening.

For businesses that rely on fair season, having at least one event that hasn’t been canceled is better than nothing.

“It feels good to get out and do a little bit of work,” said Peggy with Western Express Railroad. “With our industry, the fair industry, it’s been hard because basically our season has been canceled.”

“Honestly we feel pretty blessed,” said Austin with Mechanical Bull. “It’s been a really slow season and a lot of this is a big part of our income.”

And for those who showed up, finally having something to do is priceless.

“We go to the fair every year, it just looks a little different this year,” a Prineville resident said.

“I think it’s such a good idea for them to spread it out throughout town so everybody can kind of spread out and have a little fun this year!” another resident said.

“I’ve never been to the fair before,” said another resident. “So I thought it would be fun!”

The fair is taking place in Prineville along 4th street and in Pioneer Park until Saturday.