▶️ Crews respond to Big Canyon Fire South of Lake Billy Chinook

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Friday night, crews responded to a fire near Upper Canyon Rim Drive at Lake Billy Chinook.

The fire is called the Big Canyon fire and, as of 9 p.m. estimated to be around 8 acres.

The Big Canyon fire started around 5 p.m. and caused a level two alert, an evacuation warning for all of Three Rivers, warning folks to pack up and be ready to leave at a moment’s notice.

Crews responded to five new fire starts South of Lake Billy Chinook.

All five incidents were caused by lightning.

Firefighters worked on securing fire lines around the perimeter of that fire.

They will remain on scene throughout Friday night.