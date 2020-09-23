▶️ Crews make progress on Oregon wildfires; evacuees heading back home

By MEGHAN GLOVA

CENTRAL OREGON DAILY NEWS

Jean Nelson-Dean from the Deschutes National Forest says there has been reduced growth on all fires across the state.

“Overall things are looking good across most of the fires in Oregon,” Nelson-Dean said. “With the exception of some of those in the south and south-central that didn’t really get those rains.”

Nelson-Dean says last weekend’s rain wasn’t enough to put out any fires, but it did reduce the spread.

That shows in containment numbers.

“For the Beachie Creek it’s about 38%, for Lionshead it’s 13%, what we call completed,” Nelson-Dean said. “I believe Riverside is somewhere around 25%, and Holiday Farm 26% I believe as well.”

Not every evacuee has been able to return home, but many have.

Only one evacuee attended Tuesday’s fire briefing at Bend’s My Place Hotel.

Nelson-Deans says that’s a good sign.

“More people are being able to find situations for themselves either getting back into their own homes, or they’re finding situations with family or something like that,” Nelson-Dean said. “So that they can have maybe a more comfortable setting.”

Nelson-Dean says on the western side of the fires, many evacuees have been able to return home.

Most evacuation levels for the Holiday Farm area have decreased to a one or two.

While residents near the Riverside, Lionshead, and Beachie Creek fires are still under evacuation orders.

Nelson-Dean says there is still potential for smoke to return to Central Oregon.

But if it does, it’s unlikely to be as severe as it was in previous weeks.