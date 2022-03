by Eric Lindstrom | Central Oregon Daily News

Move over Hoosiers, there’s a new Cinderella story.

It took one hundred and one years, but tiny Crane High School in Harney County broke the drought and captured their first ever boys basketball state title.

The Mustangs of Crane took down South Wasco County High School in the state 1-A championship.

In an exciting two-for-one, the girls team also took home the state title.

Eric Lindstrom has the story of the tiniest of the tiny Oregon towns that brought home two titles.