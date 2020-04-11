▶️ COVID puts Redmond man’s ‘elective’ cancer surgery on hold

By BROOKE SNAVELY

CENTRAL OREGON DAILY

Don Barber has bladder cancer, a life-threatening condition, but he can’t receive the most effective treatment right now–bladder removal–due to the governor’s emergency declaration prohibiting elective surgeries.

“I can’t get surgery because of the coronavirus problem. The governor ordered all surgeries be canceled pending the expected onslaught of patients at the local hospitals so everything’s on hold,” Barber said.

Barber’s cancer has the potential to spread throughout his body and kill him. He says it’s stressful not knowing how far the cancer has progressed.

“I get out and walk, there’s plenty of places to walk around here. I use my sauna almost daily and meditate while I’m in there,” he said. “So with all those things along with eating well and sleeping well, I’m able to keep on going.”

Barber’s neighbor Paul Garfoot, said he thinks important people like Don get the medical treatment they need, “especially in this time that the curve is flattening out and some of the staff at the hospitals are not as busy with COVID patients. He’s got a pretty serious condition and we’d love to see him get the treatment that he needs.”

Barber says the best he can hope for is to undergo surgery in a timely manner.

“I don’t look forward to another two months of delays,” he said

Don Barber says he understands the need to delay non-life-threatening procedures such as colonoscopies and hip replacements.

He says he will start an online petition to allow timely and potentially life-saving procedures such as radical cancer treatments.