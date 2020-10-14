▶️ COVID cancels Powell Butte’s 73rd annual Lord’s Acre Day

By BROOKE SNAVELY

CENTRAL OREGON DAILY NEWS

Coronavirus has cancelled another long-running traditional event, the Lord’s Acre Sale in Powell Butte.

The Lord’s Acre Sale is one of the longest running events in Central Oregon but for the first time in 73 years it will not happen due to concerns of COVID 19.

“We struggled with what to do,” said Clay Penhollow, Chair of Lord’s Acre Committee, Powell Butte Christian. “We utilize the school next door. The gymnasium for our country store, which is craft items and baked goods. Our meat sales are in the cafeteria. We just didn’t feel we could follow the social distancing guidelines. It’s crowded.”

The Lord’s Acre sale began in 1947 to raise money to build the church.

Over the years, it has become an institutional event that attracts people from all over, including John and Jackie Kennedy in 1959, for homemade pies, cinnamon rolls, pit barbecue and quilts available for purchase at the event.

“As far as church finances, it’ll be a hit for a year. A fair share goes to mission work from our proceeds for that day, but it also helps us to maintain our facility. We’ll have to figure that out and see how things go,” Penhollow said.

The outdoor oven used to keep coffee warm at the event stands silent and cold.Next to the oven is the Craft Cottage where local women are already working on crafts that will be available for sale at the 75th anniversary event next year.