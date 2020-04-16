▶️ COVID-19 antibody testing begins across Central Oregon

The pinprick of a finger might hold the clues local health officials need to determine just how widespread COVID-19 is in our community

By ANYSSA BOHANAN

CENTRAL OREGON DAILY NEWS

On Thursday morning, Camille Smicz and her entire family visited their primary care physician in Redmond to get tested for COVID-19 antibodies.

“We were exposed to COVID-19 in mid to early March and my kids got sick first, then I got sick and then my husband got sick, and he actually tested positive for COVID-19,” said Smicz. “So my doctor reached out to us and said that she had antibody testing and offered it to us.”

The finger prick tests the Smicz family received only take between five and 15 minutes for results to come back and are meant to show the level of immunity someone has to COVID-19.

“It’s not ‘Are you immune? Are you not immune?’,” said Dr. Laura Pennavaria. “It’s, ‘How immune are you, and what protection does that immunity really offer to you, and your family and society?'”

Pennavaria is the former chief medical officer for St. Charles and now owns Homestead Family Medicine.

She says, ultimately, antibody tests will also help to identify those who may be asymptomatic carriers of the virus.

“When we look at how many people have been infected nationwide, we don’t know the answer to that question,” Pennavaria said. “We’re postulating that there are many people walking around without symptoms who have COVID. Those people will ultimately develop antibodies, we would be able to say this larger denomination of people were infected.”

According to a report from the Center for Infectious Disease Research and Policy at the University of Minnesota, “scientists also hope that proof of an immune response to the coronavirus could help determine who can safely go back to work while the virus remains a threat.”

While the tests aren’t yet widely available, some clinics on the High Desert already have them.

Pennavaria says we’re likely to see more testing soon, and that should see widespread testing in the next few months.

“Nobody’s holding it up, no one’s being stubborn or anything,” Pennavaria said. “You know we really do kind of have to wait until we have a reliable test, an unreliable test does us no good.”

Pennavaria says she’s not quite sure what the parameters will be for her patients to receive an antibody test when they’re available at her clinic, but among the factors she’s likely to consider will be what level of exposure patients may have had, as well as if they’re in a high-risk group.

The more tests we’re able to give, Pennavaria says, the more we’ll be able to make use of the results.

“The more that we gather that knowledge, people will be contributing to the overall effort as well,” Pennavaria said.

For the Smicz family, unfortunately, though they were hopeful, their tests came back negative for COVID-19 antibodies.