▶️ Couples opting for quick weddings after a year of delays, uncertainty

by Karli Olson | Central Oregon Daily News

The year 2020 sure didn’t go off without a hitch, and getting hitched was near impossible.

This year, COVID-19 restrictions in Oregon were lifted just in time for wedding season.

Owner of Donner Flower Shop Tanja Rodgers said the only weddings last year were very small elopements, but things shifted after the change in restrictions.

“After the June 30 reopening, we’ve seen an increase. We’ve seen a lot of inquiries, people are calling, emailing,” she said.

Business is nearly back to pre-pandemic levels, and the flower shop serves up to 12 weddings a month.

Robin Bernard, Manager and Bridal Consultant at Cordially Invited Bridal & Formal Wear, said brides have finally been able to bring groups with them instead of connecting via FaceTime.

“It was kind of like a breath of fresh air almost immediately once those restrictions got lifted,” she said.

After so many roadblocks, many couples are taking the fast route to the altar.

“People are reaching out and saying ‘we’re getting married in two weeks’ rather than that longer planning period,” Rodgers said.

Bernard said they’ve seen a similar trend.

“They’re like ‘we’re over it, we’re getting married tomorrow, or next week’ or something like that,” she said.

A combination of excitement to tie the knot, and fear of the unknown.

“Just because those have been lifted, and not knowing what the future looks like…” Rodgers said. “Maybe they’re trying to get them in before things change again.”

Cordially Invited is nearly always booked up on weekends, with availability for eight to 10 appointments a day.

“If this year has taught us anything, it’s that you need to do what’s best for you and what you want, and I think that applies to brides,” Bernard said. “And when they find that perfect dress, it’s just the greatest thing.”