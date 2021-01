Space exploration – it’s an exciting look at what our future could be.

We’re just 22 days from the big moment – when NASA’s Perseverance Rover attempts to land on Mars.

Central Oregon Daily Meteorologist – our resident space nerd – has been bringing us closer to NASA’s mission to Mars over the last three weeks through a discussion with one of NASA’s lead scientists on the project.

Tonight we power up the drone to see how the atmosphere will play a role on the rust planet.