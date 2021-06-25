▶️ Cooling shelters will open to help those without A/C beat the heat

by Brooke Snavely

Upcoming record heat could prove dangerous for those without a way to keep cool.

Churches, social service providers and public agencies are coordinating to provide cooling shelters for the next week.

When mirages appear on city streets, heat stroke and heat exhaustion become real threats to human health.

“In the midst of this heat wave we’ve decided to open some cooling stations in collaboration with the Homeless Leadership Coalition, First Presbyterian Church, Shepherd’s House Shelter, the City of Bend and the county,” said Morgan Schmidt, Pastor, Bend Presbyterian Church

The cooling shelters will be open 12 to 5 starting Saturday, June 26 through July 4, to offer people a place to get out of the heat, receive care and case management from service providers if needed.

“The ability to access these cooling shelters is vital to those experiencing homelessness across our region,” said Colleen Thomas, Chair of the Homeless Leadership Coalition. “But it’s also open to anybody who needs extra support and access to a cool place. We know that impacts everybody. Not only those experiencing homelessness but individuals who may not have access to A/C or cool water or fans or things like that.”

Bend Church of the Nazarene on 27th Street is opening up its air conditioned facility to children and families from 10 am to 4 pm on Monday

“Honestly, I saw people living in campers around the corner and I just thought Monday is going to be a tough one. People that don’t have air conditioning and just need a place to go and we want them to have that,” said Ariel Karuser, Children’s Pastor, Bend Church of Nazarene

The winter shelter at Mt. View Fellowship Church in Redmond will open as a cooling shelter.

Anybody can visit a public library to escape the heat, though there’s a 2 hour time limit for staying inside libraries due to COVID safety protocols.

Bend Cooling Centers:

First Presbyterian Church, 230 NE 9th Street

12-5 pm Saturday and Sunday June 26 & 27, and July 3 & 4

Pets welcome

Shepherd’s House, 275 NE 2nd Street

12-5 pm June 28-July 2

Pets welcome

Redmond Cooling Centers:

NE 17th and Greenwood

11 am-6 pm Sunday June 27

2-6 pm Monday June 28, Tuesday June 29, Wednesday June 30

Transportation vid Dial-A-Ride

Pets welcome

Madras Cooling Center:

Madras Free Methodist Church, 976 S. Adams

12-5 pm Saturday June 26-Saturday July

Transportation at corner of 4th and Maple (behind Sonic) at 11:45 am daily

Pets welcome

Health officials advise staying in the shade, staying hydrated and wearing light weight clothing to avoid overheating the next few days.