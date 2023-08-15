▶️ Cooling centers open as heat wave covers Central Oregon

by Colby Enebrad | Central Oregon Daily News

As temperatures increase across the High Desert, so do heat-related illnesses. To combat that, cooling centers will be open all week throughout the region.

“Heat related illness is no joke. It can be a big problem and is even deadly in some circumstances,” Emergency Preparedness and COVID-19 Recovery Program Manager for Deschutes County Health Services Emily Horton said.

Horton says no one is immune to heat-related illness, but some are more susceptible than others.

“People who have to work outside. The very young. The very old. Those who are on certain medications, and athletes who work outside as well,” Horton said.

Drinking lots of water, turning up the A/C and taking cooler showers always helps.

Shepherd’s House Ministries is helping those who don’t have access to those amenities.

“The things that we could use the most are bottled water and masks that can filter out bad air quality,” Senior Development Officer for Shepherd’s House Ministries Ryan Olufson said. “It’s really important for places like Shepherd’s House where people can stay safe, they can get out of the hot heat, There are people with certain medical issues. It’s a really serious concern.”

Cooling center locations will be open throughout the week in Bend, Redmond, and La Pine. You can find the list of every cooling center here.

To find a cooling center nearest to you, Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office says you can dial 2-1-1.