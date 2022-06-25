▶️ Congressional District 5 Candidates React to SCOTUS Ruling

by Meghan Glova | Central Oregon Daily News

Oregon Democratic Congressional nominee Jamie McLeod-Skinner reacting Friday afternoon to Roe V Wade being overturned.

“We knew it was coming, but at the same time, it is quite stunning,” said McLeod-Skinner.

Republican nominee Lori Chavez-DeRemer was not available to speak on-camera, but did provide us with a written statement which read in part, “The Supreme Court is allowing the states to legislate on this critically important issue, where it should have been in the first place.”

Chavez-DeRemer also wrote “The overwhelming majority of Americans want some restrictions on abortion and this landmark decision allows states to do just that,” referencing a recent Pew research study which says only 19% of Americans believe abortion should be legal in all cases.

However, 61% responded abortion should be legal with at least some exceptions.

McLeod-Skinner is also concerned what this could mean for interracial marriage, LGBTQ rights, and contraceptive rights.

“These rulings will set the stage to take away the rights of our family,” McLeod-Skinner said.