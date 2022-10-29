▶️ Congressional candidates face off at forum in Redmond.

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

The candidates for the Oregon’s newly redrawn Fifth Congressional District took part in a forum Saturday at the Deschutes County Fairgrounds in Redmond.

Democrat Jamie McLeod-Skinner and Republican Lori Chavez-DeRemer took the stage before a room of supporters and cameras.

The candidates weighed in on topics ranging from abortion, climate change, partisan politics, and the war in Ukraine.

A crowd of a little over 100 people gathered to hear the Congressional hopefuls at the event sponsored by the League of Women Voters and City Club of Central Oregon.

The forum was moderated by Matt McDonald, the news director of Central Oregon Daily News.

You can watch the forum Tuesday November 1st at 7 p.m. on KBNZ.