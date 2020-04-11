▶️ Community helps woman whose tent was run over by neighbor’s car

By HANNAH SIEVERT

CENTRAL OREGON DAILY

Michele Marlow was sitting in her tent Wednesday night near China Hat Road when she saw two headlights appear outside. Driving the car was a woman who lived nearby. Marlow had gotten in an argument with the neighbor earlier, and retreated to her tent for some privacy.

The silver van backed up and then drove into the tent, crushing it while Marlow was still inside. Marlow said it was a small propane tank that stuck under one of the wheels and prevented her from getting run over completely.

“I kind of freaked out a little bit, started crying, thinking, ‘oh my God, she could have killed me,'” Marlow said.

Le Anna Hunnel was arrested and charged with assualt, reckless endangering, unlawful use of a weapon and menacing. But the charges don’t repair the damage to Marlow’s tent and portable heater.

“I don’t have much, you know, I’m homeless I’m struggling and I don’t have very much,” Marlow said. “That’s where I slept.”

Since the incident, the community has stepped up to help her. Marlow is sleeping in an extra tent and is borrowing a heater from a friend who lives nearby.

“People have been great,” Marlow said. “My neighbors helped me that night when I got out of the tent. And my friend Danielle has been helping me eat, because I got banged up a little bit.”

Marlow’s friend posted on Facebook about her situation. On Friday, a few good Samaritans responded and dropped off groceries.

“Bend is an amazing community, and I’m proud to be a part of it,” Marlow said. “I want to be a part of it. I’ve been here for a year and I just love it.”