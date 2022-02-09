▶️ COCC plans to act on recommended changes to on-campus safety

by Karli Olson | Central Oregon Daily News

Last year, Central Oregon Community College (COCC) hired a consulting firm to review its on-campus safety department to make sure security guards, vehicles, and equipment were all clearly distinguishable from actual law enforcement.

This week, they received the recommendations from Ferraris Investigations & Consulting, LLC for ways to improve their department.

COCC’s President Dr. Laurie Chesley said Tuesday that she requested the review after noticing some issues.

“I became concerned that the culture in our campus public safety area was still too much focused on a law enforcement model, and it needs to move towards more of a safety and security model,” Chesley said Tuesday.

“It’s more focused on prevention, it’s more focused on customer service, it’s more focused on being helpful, being an ambassador for the college, and it’s less focused on catching people doing things wrong. That’s really the job of law enforcement,” she added.

The request is in compliance with Kaylee’s Law, passed in 2019, which requires Oregon colleges to make a clear distinction between their on-campus security team and law enforcement officers.

The law was inspired by COCC student Kaylee Sawyer, who was kidnapped, raped, and murdered in 2016 after accepting a ride from campus security guard Edwin Lara, who came across as a member of law enforcement.

Since then, the college has made major changes, but the 38-page report found that improvements could still be made.

The report is available in full to the public.

Recommendations included performing more in-depth background checks in the hiring process, specifications for uniforms, and changing the name itself from ‘Campus Public Safety Department’ to ‘Campus Safety Department’.

“Hiring, training, leadership, and policy are four of the key areas that I focused on,” said Jim Ferraris, owner and operator of Ferraris Investigations & Consulting.

“Hire the right people with the right skills for the job, train people properly, provide them proper leadership and oversight, and guide them and hold them accountable with good policy that’s based on best practice.”

Chesley was in contact with Ferraris throughout the process, and some of the recommendations have already been carried out.

“Back in spring 2021, we shifted from a more law enforcement-like uniform to gray casual slacks and teal-colored polo shirts, which is a less intimidating look,” she said.

“We haven’t changed our materials yet or signage, but we will move from ‘Campus Public Safety’ to ‘Campus Safety’ to further emphasize that our work is not the broader public outside the campus, it is the people who come on our campus.”

Campus vehicles will soon carry that name clearly, and the hiring process will also become more rigorous.

“Currently, we do what most employers do. We look for a criminal record, it’s an electronic process. We also talk to references,” Chesley said.

“Now, an individual is going to be not only looking at those things, but talking to people more extensively who our applicants have worked with, talking more extensively to people they know, and looking in more detail at their employment history.”

She wants to enact these changes now to make sure the past is never repeated.

“We need to show our community our sincere commitment to ensuring that what happened here on our campus with Kaylee Sawyer does not happen again,” Chesley said. “We owe that to our community.”

College leadership will soon meet with their stakeholders to figure out a timeline for carrying out the recommendations, as well as specific plans for doing so.